Nonprofit Seeks Donations For Justice High Pyramid

Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations from the community to assist students in need who attend schools in the Fairfax County area as part of its annual Collect for Kids Back to School Program.

Britepaths’ goal is to provide supplies for at least 2,500 Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students who attend schools in the Justice High School pyramid, including Bailey’s Elementary School, Beech Tree Elementary School, Belvedere Elementary School, Parklawn Elementary School, Sleepy Hollow Elementary School and Glasgow Middle School. Britepaths will provide pre-packaged supply kits to its partner schools for distribution to students with demonstrated need. The supply kits will be helpful to students whether they attend school on-site or virtually.

Community members are asked to donate funds via Britepaths’ secure on-line donation page at: britepaths.org, or mail a check to 3959 Pender Drive, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030. Write “BTS” in the memo line. For more information, phone 703.273.8829 or email sryan@britepaths.org.

Britepaths is collaborating with Fairfax County’s Collect for Kids partnership to serve as many FCPS students in need as possible by purchasing school supply kits from Herndon-based Campus Survival Kits. Thanks to this bulk ordering arrangement, a donation of $25 will provide all the necessary supplies for two students. Britepaths is working to raise $25,000 by Aug. 15 in hopes of assisting 2,500 students.

Though Britepaths has traditionally collected donations of backpacks and calculators in addition to funds, the organization is not able to accept these donations this summer and is only able to accept financial donations via its web site or check.

Britepaths is in its 36th year of providing assistance and a way forward for struggling individuals and families throughout the Fairfax County area. During COVID-19, Britepaths is providing greatly enhanced Food and Financial Assistance services to Fairfax County area residents in crisis thanks to Grantors, and Virtual Financial Literacy, Job Readiness services and more via the Financial Empowerment Center at South County.

For more information, visit britepaths.org.