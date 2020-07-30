Falls Church Calendar: July 30 – August 5, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice. The Social Justice Committee of Falls Church & Vicinity, an initiative of Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, will join Falls Church Presbyterian and Falls Church Episcopal as the faith-based communities continue the Silent Witness Against Racism along Broad Street (Route 7). Demonstrators will stand in honor of the lives and legacies of the Honorable John Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian who both died on July 17. Lewis and Vivian were masters of causing “good trouble” in fighting racism during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. 5 – 6 p.m. Visit fallschurchpresbyorg/silentwitness for more information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

City Council Work Session (online). Work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Community Conversation on Police Reform (online). Interested residents can join a community conversation about policing and police reform in the City of Falls Church. Learn more about the national Mayor’s Pledge (which was signed by Mayor Tarter in June); the City’s Use of Force Review Committee; the principles of 21st century policing; and what issues lie behind the “defund police” movement. Discussion panelists will include: Mary Gavin (Chief of Police, City of Falls Church), Sean Perryman, (President of the Fairfax County NAACP), and Steve Mason (HR Director, City of Falls Church). Library Director Jennifer Carroll will moderate the discussion. To request a Zoom invite, contact Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov to request a Zoom invite. 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Jazz in the Spirit Garden, Old Dominion Trio featuring Lalo Garcia — 15 year Chuck Brown Bassist. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Out of Shuck, Arielle Oyster Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Super Funk 5. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Open Mic, Cosmic Drum Circle (with Little Bamboo Food Truck outside). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.