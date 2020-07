(Courtesy Photo)

THE 2020 SENIOR CLASS of George Mason High School donated $4,000 to fund two micro grants as a part of program led by the City of Falls Church’s Economic Development Authority this spring and summer. BB Skincare Inc. was one of the businesses that received a $2,000 due to help from the students’ funding. Pictured here are BB owner Brandon Nguyen (center), Mason alumnus Helen Morris (left) and EDA Chair Bob Young.