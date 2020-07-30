U.S. Rep Don Beyer’s Commentary

The Census Is More Important Than Ever

So often people come up to me and ask how they can make their community a better place.

In 2020, there is an easy thing all of us can do to help Northern Virginia: participate in the 2020 Census.

The Census determines how much federal funding our area will receive for key services, including support for public health programs, schools and school meals, roads, Medicaid, affordable housing, and so much more.

Getting our fair share of federal dollars for these critical services has never been more important.

The count only happens once a decade, and while Census staff recently informed me that our congressional district has some of the best response rates in the country so far, many households still have not been counted yet. It’s not too late to respond!

Many Arlington homes that have not yet filled out a survey response are already receiving visits from Census-takers beginning this week, and direct outreach will soon begin in other areas, but all of us can help ensure that we get an accurate count by filling out the Census survey at 2020census.gov.

For those who receive a household visit, you should expect local members of the community wearing masks, following public health guidelines, and bearing valid government identification.

Responses can also be submitted by phone at 844-330-2020 in 13 different languages. Those who respond online or by phone will not receive a home visit.

For more on this very important issue, see my recent PSA on the Census.

Thanks for doing your part to help Northern Virginia!