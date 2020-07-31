Lizzie Borden Ax Throwing Contest Returns to F.C.

The 10th Annual Lizzie Borden Ax Throwing Contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the American Legion Post 130 (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church)/ Sign up takes place at 11 a.m. with a practice session being held from 12 – 12:45 p.m. and the contest starting promptly at 1 p.m.

The contest is open to the public. Competiiton entry fee is $25, and includes a Lizzie Borden t-shirt and glass to go with a free drink of your choice. The cost is $15 for registration only. Food will also be available for purchase.

Winner of the competition will go home with the coveted Golden Axe award.

Residents and community members are invited to come and compete or just simply come to watch. If anyone wants to learn how to throw axes, there will be a tutorial for those interested. Call 703-533-1945 for more information.