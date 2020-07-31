Special Election to Fill Deceased F.C. Councilman Sze’s Seat Set for November

City of Falls Church City Attorney Carol McCoskrie has notified the City Council that according to state and local laws, a special election to fill the unexpired seat on the City Council vacated by the death of Daniel X. Sze this Monday must be as part of the general election on Nov.3.

The timetable requires that City residents seeking to qualify for the special election ballot will need to qualify for the ballot by Aug. 14, in only two weeks.

Sze’s unexpired term is due to end Dec. 31, 2021. The F.C. City Council will vote on a resolution to petition the Arlington circuit court for authorization to hold the special election at its work session this Monday night.