Water-wise Gardening Discussion Held Friday

Interested participants can learn tips and easy-to-implement practices for having a healthy green garden that they don’t have to water every day.

The group will discuss which plants can best survive the Northern Virginia area’s long, hot summers, how to group plants to take advantage of existing water sources, and use of water gardens, rain barrels and best landscaping practices.

The speaker is Extension Master Gardener Joan McIntyre, who leads the VCE-MGNV Neighborhood Champions program that supports Master Gardeners as they offer gardening expertise to their neighborhoods. Free.

RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate.