Dominion Wine & Beer has moved and expanded its outdoor dining options and is now providing two tented patios in its back parking lot.

The patios have safely spread out tables, music, and fans to keep patrons safe, entertained, and cool.

Under the direction of its new culinary director Francisco Garcia, Dominion Wine & Beer has also expanded its menu.

Dominion Wine & Beer, which also operates a wine and craft beer retail store on site, is located at 107 Rowell Court in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.dominionwineandbeerstore.com.