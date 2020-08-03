F.C. Police Join Safe Driving Initiative

The City of Falls Church Police Department is joining the initiative of the National Stop on Red Week, Aug. 2 – 8, 2020.

Created by the Federal Highway Administration, the initiative aims to educate drivers about the dangers of red-light running and to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes.

“Red-light running causes countless injuries and fatalities every year, with a large number of those deaths being innocent pedestrians, cyclists and passengers in vehicles hit by the red-light runner,” said F.C. Police Chief Mary Gavin.

“Red-light cameras save lives. They are designed to change bad driving behavior and help reduce the collisions caused by red-light runners,” said Melissa Wandall, NCSR President. “We need every safety tool and everyone to work together in order to cut down the insatiable heartache on our roadways.”