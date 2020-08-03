Letters to the Editor: F.C. City Council Should Adopt Strictest Option Toward Guns

Letters to the Editor: July 30 – August 5, 2020

F.C. City Council Should Adopt Strictest Option Toward Guns

Editor,

As a City of Falls Church resident, I strongly encourage the City Council to consider and adopt the Most Restrictive option (#4) regarding an ordinance to prohibit the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms in public in buildings owned, leased, or used by the City as well as in parks, recreational or community facilities owned or used by the City.

My family, including our three and ten year old children, regularly participate in children’s activities at our Community Center, from basketball to ballet to birthdays, frequently use the library where our kids browse the aisles and check out the books themselves, and enjoy recreating for hours on end in our City’s parks.

Local communities have the right to define how we choose to make our neighborhoods safe.

The City Council should immediately take the opportunity that we now finally have to put more restrictive measures in place.

They should show leadership to our fellow City residents and constituents, and not be deterred by outside influences.

Kate Morrison

Falls Church