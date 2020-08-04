F.C. Women Voters Hold Meeting on Online Activism

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church is holding a virtual meeting to learn how to get involved, educate, raise funds and advocate for a cause, all while living in a Covid-19 world of physical distancing.

This meeting’s guest speaker is Sidney Hong, an activist from New York with a particular interest in the role of technology in organizing communities.

This event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7 – 8 p.m., via Zoom. For more information and to obtain a Zoom link for the meeting, contact Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.