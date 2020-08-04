FFX Park Authority Employee Wins Writer’s Portfolio Award

Fairfax County Park Authority Promotional Services Manager Karen Thayer received a Writer’s Portfolio Award of Excellence from the National Association of Government Communicators for feature stories she wrote for Parktakes, the Park Authority’s chief marketing publication with a subscriber base of nearly 200,000.

In her role as editor, she plans, writes and edits feature articles, profiles, ads and catalog content.

Thayer served as the Falls Church City Schools’ Communications Director from 2004 to 2010.

Her prior experience includes positions in communications, public information, public affairs, and work as a television anchor, reporter, and producer. visit fallschurchva.gov/452/Recreation-Parks.