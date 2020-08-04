The Commonwealth has launched Rebuild VA, a new grant program for small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been disrupted by Covid-19.

The program will provide grants of up to 3 times the applicant’s average monthly eligible expenses up to a maximum of $10,000.

This statewide program is capitalized with $70 million, which means approximately 7,000 businesses will receive funding.

Half of the proceeds will be directed toward small businesses and nonprofits located in economically disadvantaged areas, including ensuring adequate representation of women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

The application will become available on Aug. 10. More details are available at governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva/.