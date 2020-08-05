F.C. Youth E-Learning Center Registration Opens August 13

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department has announced that it is offering “Rec Connect,” a supervised e-learning center held at the Falls Church Community Center, supervised by Recreation and Parks Department staff.

The program provides a supervised environment for children to complete their school led virtual instruction.

Staff will provide recreational activities during breaks. Program waivers, child information forms, including virtual platforms will be sent to all registered participants prior to the start of the program.

Registration opens to City of Falls Church residents Aug. 13.

Those wishing to register their children should, call 703-248-5027 (TTY 711) or visit fallschurchva.gov/rec-connect starting Aug. 13. At this time, there are no plans to open this program to non-City residents.

Organizers note that the program “is only for those who truly need it. If your family has an available caregiver in the home, the child should not be enrolled.”

The initial term of the program will run from Sept. 8 – Oct. 30. The cost is $800 for this 8-week period. The program will continue or modify as needed for the second quarter.

The progam hours will be from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Grades K through 5, and from 7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for Grades 6 through 8.

Children must bring their own laptop (and charger), and headphones/headset fully charged each day and bring their own lunch and snack.

The following are required Covid-19 precautions:

Children must pass a health screening each morning before being permitted into the program. Staff will take each child’s temperature and observe them for any coughing, sneezing, etc. Parents must sign a document daily confirming that the child does not have a fever, has not taken any fever reducing medications in the last 12 hours and has not been in contact with an individual who’s tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.



Staff and children who are feeling ill should remain home. Any staff or camper exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be isolated and sent home.



Children (and staff) must wear a mask at all times inside the Community Center, except while eating, and when transitioning outside. When socially distanced outside, masks may be removed. Children should bring their own masks. The recreation department will have some as a backup if needed.



Children will sit at tables and will be seated 6’ apart from other children.



Group size is limited to a maximum of 22 people, including staff.



Children will eat at their workspace unless the group is going outside for lunch.



Children should limit their personal belongings to one bag, labeled with their name. Bags will remain outside the classroom in designated locations.



Children will have frequent opportunities for handwashing. Each classroom being used has a sink.



Returning to the program after a person had, or thinks they had COVID-19:

A person who had symptoms can be around people again after all three of the following:

3 days with no fever and



Symptoms improved and



10 days since symptoms first appeared

Depending on the advice of the person’s healthcare provider, they might get tested to see if they still have Covid-19. If they will be tested, they can be around others when they have no fever, symptoms have improved and they receive two negative test results in a row, at least 24 hours apart.



A person who tested positive for Covid-19 but showed no symptoms can be around people again if:

They continue to have no symptoms and



10 days have passed since the test

Depending on the advice of the person’s healthcare provider and availability of testing, they might get tested to see if they still have Covid-19. If they will be tested, they can be around others after they receive two negative test results in a row, at least 24 hours apart.