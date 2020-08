Falls Church Arts Offering a Toliet Paper Art Workshop

Falls Church Arts is offering Toilet Paper Art, a collage workshop that will be taught by Molly McCracken via Zoom on Thursday, August 6 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

McCracken is an artist and art educator who enjoys experimenting with many art forms but focuses mainly on abstract collage and acrylic painting in her studios.

Essential supplies are toilet paper or paper towel cores, scissors, a glue stick or school glue and all sorts of paper, crayons or markers.

Paper could be colored construction paper, wrapping paper, paper that you have colored by painting or drawing, newsprint, magazine text or photographs.

A basic paper supply is available for pick-up from the instructor for $5, email mccracken.molly@gmail.com.

For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchArts.org.