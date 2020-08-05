NOVA Community College Offering Sampler Classes

The Northern Virginia Community College is offering an “August Summer Sampler” of one-time classes on Thursday, Aug. 6 from distinguished NOVA faculty on engaging and popular subjects through Zoom.

Participants will have the opportunity to sample a typical NOVA class, get to know NOVA faculty members, and ask questions afterwards.

Three courses will be offered, The Expansion of a Southern Slave Country with Professor Alicia Tucker at 11 a.m., Species Interactions with Dr. Shabana Meyering at 12 p.m., and A Life Well Lived — How Human Development Shapes Happiness with Dr. Christopher Hafen at 1 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0odOChqjgrHdKBigCWkiiQaiZGk8DSoh7C.

Note that these sample classes are not for college credit.