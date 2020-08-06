Falls Church Calendar: August 6 – 12, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. Article to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

Yarn Weaving Teen Crafternoon (online). Interested participants can spend a creative afternoon with Miss Laura on Mary Riley Styles Library’s Facebook page; all they need is one of the library’s Grab and Go Craft kits and some supplies from around their house. Yarn Weaving Craft Kits will be available via curbside pickup. Additional supplies needed for this craft: Beads, sequins or other decorative elements (optional) and tape. Recording of the craft instructions will remain on the library’s Facebook page all summer in case someone misses the initial showing. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

City Council Meeting (online). The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Public comments will be accepted at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov, until the end of the meeting’s public hearing time, or by voicemail at (703) 248-5014 until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Sean Tracy Acoustic. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Jay Byrd & The Musical Trust (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.) Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

Music in the Spirit Garden with Dangerous Dawn’s Cheesecakes (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.) Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Open Mic with Grateful Jams (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.