Mill Creek Makes Deposit on Vacant Rite Aid Site

Joe Muffler of Mill Creek, developers of Founders Row, the 4.2-acre mixed-use project now coming out of the ground at the W. Broad and N. West Street intersection, has reported to the F.C. Economic Development Authority that his group has made a deposit toward the acquisition of the Rite Aid site and carpet store catty-corner from Founders Row at the same intersection.

The project, informally being called Founders Row 2, would involve a $130 million buildout, it was reported at Tuesday’s EDA meeting that Muffler claimed.