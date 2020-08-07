Next Creative Cauldron Shows at Cherry Hill Park

The Creative Cauldron is hosting outdoor, socially distanced concerts in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) this weekend, starting with performances by Falls Church City Public Schools alumni and another local act.

Indie group Indigo Blvd., who include some graduates of FCCPS and are behind the “Rockfish Gap” podcast, will perform covers and original songs on Friday, Aug. 7 from 8 – 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Nataly Merezhuk is a world-renowned violinist and a favorite of the Cauldron’s annual “Passport to the World” showcase. She will bring her blend of classical, jazz and folk violin sounds to the stage on Aug. 8 from 8 – 9 p.m. Tickets are $30.