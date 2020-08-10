2 Dead in Bailey’s Crossroads Car Crash

A man and a woman were killed after suffering a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Bailey’s Crossroads, Fairfax County police reported.

Authorities said they responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road for a crash involving a 2019 Kia Optima.

Police reported that the car driven by Byron Hines, 28, of Maryland with passenger Maria Crowder, 29, of Maryland, was traveling on Carlin Springs Road heading toward the Columbia Pike intersection when it crossed into the opposite side of the road before sharply veering right, going off the road and hitting a tree.

Crowder died at the scene of the crash. Hines died later Sunday morning from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said debris from the crash caused damage to several parked cars that were unoccupied. Detectives said that speed may have been a factor while alcohol use is still undetermined.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.