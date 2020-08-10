F.C.’s EDA Gives Moral Boost to West Falls Church Project

Falls Church’s Economic Development Authority, at its virtual meeting Tuesday night, voted unanimously to forward a letter of encouragement about the 9.3-acre West Falls Church project to the F.C. City Council in the face of difficult economic times.

The team of EYA, Hoffman and Regency seeking final site plan approval from the Council to commence work next January “is an absolutely top notch team,” remarked EDA chair Bob Young Tuesday night.

In its letter, the EDA says it “is supportive of the project design, density and place making plan, which will help in creating a successful mixed-use development,” and praises “the efforts made by the developer to continue to make adjustments to their development plans in view of rising construction costs and the unknown long term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”