Code Ninjas is hosting a virtual open houses during which they will provide a “dojo” walk-through and information about their classes, camps and programs.

The 30-minute virtual tours is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Code Ninjas teaches kids to learn code while building their own video games and learning problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills.

For more information or to register, go to codeninjas.com/va-falls-church.