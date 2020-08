Audacious Aleworks and Settle Down Easy, both in Falls Church, were highlighted in Northern Virginia Magazine’s August Brewery Day Trips edition as dog friendly places to “bring fido.”

Audacious Aleworks is located at 110 E Fairfax Street in the City while Settle Down Easy is at 2822 Fallfax Drive between the City and Merrifield.

For more information, visit NorthernVirginiaMag.com.