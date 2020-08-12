Marshall Grad Shares Story on Podcast

Parsia Bahrami, a 2020 graduate of Marshall High School and its Academy, shared his personal journey as a high school graduate with industry credentials and skills in a podcast with Cyber Human Capital, LLC.

The podcast series titled, “Breaking into Cybersecurity,” is featured live on LinkedIn and YouTube. Bahrami, along with Cyber Human Capital founder

Renee Brown Small, discussed opportunities in cybersecurity, one of the fastest growing career fields.

The podcast included industry needs including various career and collegiate pathways, industry credentials in demand, skills needed and businesses that are hiring.

The segment also highlighted the agencies offering high school and college internships. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 32 percent growth in hiring for the Cybersecurity analyst role between 2018-28.