Rep. Beyer Weighs in On VP Choice of Harris

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, Tuesday issued the following statement on Vice President Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate:

“Amid a strong field of highly qualified women, Senator Harris stands out as a powerful and historic choice.

“Senator Harris’ leadership in America’s largest state, her commitment to progressive ideals, and her battle-tested record in the U.S. Senate all speak to her readiness to serve. If elected, she will break barriers as the first woman, the first Black American, the first Asian American, and the first HBCU graduate to hold the office. Kamala Harris will be a great Vice President.



“I congratulate Vice President Biden, who knows better than anyone the importance of this decision, on his excellent judgment, and I congratulate Senator Harris. This is a ticket that will get things done.”