Falls Church Calendar: August 13 – 19, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice. Members of the Falls Church faith communities and neighborhoods will join together in silent witness to highlight racial injustice and elevate Black voices. Rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sign as well as water. Attendees should also wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 – 10 feet. Parking available at Falls Church Presbyterian. For more information, contact nancybp@mac.com. 5 – 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Teen Book Club (online). Interested participants can share their favorite (or not so favorite) books they’ve been reading. Miss Laura will share new books available at the library and host a free-for-all discussion about the staff’s favorite reads. For rising grades 6 – 8. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Virtual Town Hall with Kaye Kory. Delegate Kaye Kory will be holding a virtual town hall with representatives from Fairfax’s NAACP, CASA Virginia and other major organizations to talk about police reform, Covid-19 education needs and more. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pdeGpqTsrG9UIj1rlNapX9VNvbAav7Itm. 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

123 Andres (online). Interested participants can join Andrés and Christina, the Latin Grammy-winning music duo of 123 Andrés, for a morning of music to get the whole family singing and learning in Spanish and English. All ages. Program will air live on their Facebook page on 11 a.m. and a recording of the performance will be available until Aug. 22. To view the show, visit facebook.com/mrspl. 11 a.m. – noon.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Swell featuring Horns! with Kool Zone food truck (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.) Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

The Great Northern featuring The Legendary Ron Holloway with Arielle Oyster Bar (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.) Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

Open Mic Night hosted by The Field Shaman (Bring your own chairs and enjoy our food trucks & free live music, even on the sidewalk. Providing summer fun for everyone’s socially distanced comfort level.) Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.