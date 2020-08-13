Mail-In Voting Applications Are Legitimate, Bjerke Says

Falls Church City Registrar of Voters David Bjerke confirmed to the News-Press this week that letters sent from the Center for Voter Information in Richmond to many households in the City and region are legitimate and the “Virginia Vote by Mail Application Forms” contained in them are valid.

He said the independent group has often sent such mailings prior to elections, and that the biggest problem associated with them has been the failure of applicants to provide the last four numbers of the Social Security number required for the application to be valid, as many of the mailed forms are pre-filled out except for that information.