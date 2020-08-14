3rd Candidate Files to Fill Vacant F.C. Council Seat as Deadline Passes

A third candidate in Simone Victoria Taff-Tucker beat the filing deadline for the F.C. City Council’s special election set for Nov. 3.

The seat was vacated following the death of Dan Sze last month and currently has two other candidates in the field: Debbie Hiscott and Joshua Shokoor.

Taff-Tucker will have to wait until Monday before the Falls Church Registrar can verify her candidacy,

The Registrar’s Office told the News-Press that an individual representing another candidate appeared with petitions to qualify for the ballot, but was turned away because all the required paperwork was not provided.