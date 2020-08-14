Hot N Juicy, Landlord Reach Settlement Over Rent Dispute

The F.C. seafood restaurant, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, and its landlord FMR Development LLC reached a settlement out of court to keep the restaurant at its current spot on 116 W. Broad Street.

According to the Washington City Paper, the dispute started on June 1 when FMR filed an eviction lawsuit over Hot N Juicy defaulting on its April rent.

Hot N Juicy contended that it had reached out to its landlord in late March seeking rent abatement or deferral, according to the City Paper, and attempted to send six checks to FMR from April 17 – May 22 that it said were rejected.

The two parties were planning to go to trial on Aug. 5 before an agreement was worked out.