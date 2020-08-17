3rd Candidate for F.C. Special Council Election Qualifies, Registrar Says

Simone Pass Tucker, a third candidate to submit petitions to fill the Falls Church City Council seat vacated by the death last month of Daniel X. Sze, has qualified for the Nov. 3 special election ballot, Falls Church Voter Registrar David Bjerke confirmed to the News-Press Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Tucker submitted their required 125 petition signatures and other paperwork before the deadline last Friday, but their materials were not able to be checked until today.

By qualifying, they join Debbie Hiscott, executive director of the Falls Church Education Foundation, and Josh Shokoor of the Housing Commission on the special election ballot. All three will be seeking elected office for the first time.

Tucker and Shokoor both grew up in Falls Church and graduated from George Mason High School, Tucker in 2016 and Shokoor in 2005. Tucker told the News-Press their hopes to provide “a more diverse voice on the City Council, being “young, not as wealthy, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community hoping to represent other marginalized groups in the community.”