F.C. Artists Debut 2nd Season Of Comedy Web Series

Falls Church theatre artists Rebecca Ballinger and Rebecca Wahls will release the second season of their comedic web series, “Rebecca and Becca in Space,” on Aug. 18.

Back in the beginning of the region’s stay-at-home order, Ballinger and Wahls decided it was time to dust off the script they started a year ago, configure an intricate FaceTime filming process and produce their show about two missionless astronauts stuck in space until further notice.

The year is 2034 and astronauts Rebecca (Rebecca Wahls) and Becca (Rebecca Ballinger) have been stuck in space for almost a year after the government cancelled all non-military space operations. After learning they were going to be rescued at the end of season one, Rebecca and Becca realize that putting together a rescue mission takes a long time and it will be a few months before they’ll return to Earth. To pass the time, they livestream their activities like training their rescue team, planning an astronaut party, and calling Becca’s 103-year-old grandma on her birthday.

The astronauts deal with isolation, a little bit of science, and a lot of space antics. The series consists of eight episodes, concluding with a Halloween Special, that are 3-8 minutes long – a “micro binge,” if you will.