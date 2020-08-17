Metro Silver Line Service To Be Restored Sunday

Metrorail Silver Line service was restored Sunday, Aug. 16, for the first time since Memorial Day along the Silver Line, WMATA has announced. Six Fairfax County stations have also reopened following planned summer work, resulting in 87 of 91 Metrorail stations open for customers.

Wait times have been reduced dramatically, with trains running every 8 minutes on each line during rush hours, and every 12 minutes during off-peak times – identical to pre-COVID schedules.

A week later, on Sunday, Aug. 23, new Metrobus schedules will take effect across the region, including the restoration of bus service on routes that have not had service in months, and significantly more frequent service on almost every line.

Customers are reminded that masks or face coverings are required when traveling on Metro, including all stations, trains, buses and MetroAccess vehicles. As ridership increases, social distancing may not be possible on every train and bus, WMATA reported, saying customers may wish to consider traveling during off-peak hours.