1 Dead, 10 Displaced In Bailey’s Crossroads House Fire

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported that one person is dead and a total of 10 people are left without a home following a fire at a two-story, cape cod style house in Bailey’s Crossroads early Sunday morning.

Eight people were home shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 16 when the fire started on the 5800 block of Arnet Street, according to fire officials. Authorities said a neighbor smelled the smoke and, once they discovered the fire, phoned in the emergency.

Officials said that units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Arlington County Fire Department and the City of Alexandria Fire Department responded to the call and saw that the fire was coming from the second level of the home.

As firefighters sought to extinguish the fire, authorities reported that the lone occupant one the top level was declared dead at the scene. The other seven occupants on the bottom level self-evacuated.

10 people were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted.

Fire investigators said that the fire originated in a bedroom on the second floor, but authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $93,750.