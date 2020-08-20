F.C. Students Win Scholarships From AAUW

The American Association of University Women of Falls Church Area (AAUW-FC) awarded 10 scholarships to outstanding young women scholars who graduated in June 2020 from Falls Church area high schools.

The recipients are: Alaa Al-Jariri, Maricris De Castro, Yonelle Kankam, Ariel Mahase, Samantha Mamani, Lizzany Mayta, Yamila Merida, Lesly Garay Reyes, Maria Rivera-Damiao and Zulma Solis.

Each of these young women displayed dedication to excellence, had a stellar academic record and also contributed to her community. They expressed a desire to continue to contribute and become future leaders in their communities.

The awards are in furtherance of AAUW’s goal to advocate for women and girls, a mission of the organization since its founding in 1881, and will be used by the scholars to pay certain expenses of the first year of college. The young women’s achievements were celebrated in individual, appropriately socially distanced and masked ceremonies with their families present. Each winner was awarded a plaque and an AAUW mug to remind them of AAUW-FC’s support for their educational goals.

For more information about AAUW-FC, visit fallschurcharea-va.aauw.net.