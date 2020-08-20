Falls Church Calendar: August 20 – 26, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Adapted Nature Hike. This scenic walk will not have steep inclines and is an ideal way for individuals of all abilities to get out into nature. Register adults and youth. Register at https://parks.arlingtonva.us/events/adapted-nature-hike-6. Long Branch Nature Center (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 9:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Discover Homestretch (online). Attendees can learn more about Homestretch’s work, hear from its clients and staff, and take a virtual tour of its facilities. This virtual event will also feature a live discussion with executive director Chris Fay. Register at interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E82889&id=63. 6 – 7 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Great Books Discussion. A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “Self-Reliance” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Discussion with Jeffrey Blount, Author of “The Emancipation of Evan Walls” (online). Interested participants can join a Zoom call for a talk by local author Jeffrey Blount about his recent novel “The Emancipation of Evan Walls” and the topic of racial bullying, followed by a brief audience Q&A. Blount is an Emmy award-winning television director, spending over three decades at NBC, and a 2016 inductee to the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame. Blount will be interviewed by his wife Jeanne Meserve, an award-winning anchor and correspondent, formerly with CNN and ABC News, who now works for Canada’s CTV News. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Veronneau in virtual concert. Visit creativecauldron.org to “attend.”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Lady Limbo (bring your own chairs). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Kathy Halenda Cabaret — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 p.m. creative cauldron.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

The Josh Allen Band with Dee’s Snack Shack Creole & Caribbean (bring your own chairs). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Irene Jalenti in concert — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

Sean Tracy (bring your own chairs). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.