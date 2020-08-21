F.C. Women Voters Host Talk with Del. Marcus Simon

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the public to a virtual meeting featuring guest speaker, Delegate Marcus Simon, who represents Virginia’s 53rd district (including the City of Falls Church) in the Virginia House of Delegates.

He will be speaking about this year’s legislative session in Richmond, which resulted in the adoption of many new laws for the Commonwealth of Virginia, on topics including voting, gun violence prevention, energy, the environment, wages, student debt and equal rights.

Delegate Simon will also provide his suggestions for how to advocate for change while maintaining physical distancing. This event will take place on Sunday, August 23 at 3:30 p.m., via Zoom.

For more information and to obtain a Zoom link for the meeting, email Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.