Fairfax County Offering Free Tdap Vaccine

Fairfax County’s Health Department is administering a free Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine for all rising 7th graders and transfer students.

All students are required to be up to date on their immunizations by the start of the 2020-21 school year, regardless of whether classes are virtual or in person.

Immunizations will take place at Joseph Willard Health Center (3750 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax) and the Mount Vernon District Office (8350 Richmond Hwy. #233, Alexandria) on Aug. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m.

By appointment only; limited appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 703-246-6010 (TTY 711).

To minimize time at the clinic, email the child’s vaccination records to Springfield.office@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Face coverings/masks are required for anyone over two years of age. Temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance and visitors must maintain six feet of distance. No Covid-19 services will be provided.

For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/health/immunization.