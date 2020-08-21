Landscaping Class for How To Handle Native Grasses

On Aug. 21 from 10 – 11:30 a.m., a class on “Native Grasses, Sedges and Rushes for the Home” explains how those features can add structure and beauty to people’s gardens all year long.

Participants will explore the landscape uses for native grasses and sedges, learn how to maintain them, and appreciate the important ways that these plants support wildlife.

The speaker is Extension Master Gardener Elaine Mills who researches and writes the resources for the Tried and True Native Plant Selections for the Mid-Atlantic at mgnv.org/plants. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate.