Dead Body on S. Washington St. Has F.C. Police Seeking Info

City of Falls Church Police reported that the body of a dead man was found on S. Washington St. early Saturday morning, and they are now looking for information that led to the man’s death.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, a passerby called police to report a body in the roadway. Police responded to the scene and called medics, but authorities said the man was dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).