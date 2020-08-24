Arlington Plans ‘Middle Housing Study’

Arlington County plans to launch a new Missing Middle Housing Study to reexamine its missing middle housing stock.

Prior to the official study, which will begin this fall, the county released a Research Compendium, which is full of information about the types of housing currently available, and the racial disparities that may exist because of policy decisions on housing types.

The study is aimed at providing a general understanding of the county’s housing challenges, and what policy changes can create new housing types. It follows a recent trend in the region as local governments seek to address a housing supply and affordability crisis.

Missing middle housing refers to housing that has a density between single-family detached homes and mid-to-high-rise apartment buildings, such as attached row homes, townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and small apartment buildings.