Dean’s List Honorees for Area Students Announced

The following are local students who received academic distinctions as a part of their university’s Dean’s Lists. Other honors any student received are specified.

University of Alabama — Buse Atmaca, Dean’s List (Falls Church).

Champlain University — Louis Klarfeld and Owen McCready (both from Falls Church).

Clemson University — Katherine Isabelle Stricker and Samuel Wirth (all Falls Church).

College of Charleston — Nicholas Baker (Falls Church).

Drake University — Carmen Palumbo, President’s List (Falls Church) and Zoe Treibitz (McLean).

Emerson College — Elizabeth Fretz (Falls Church).

Fairfield University — Sofia Aguiar; Lauren Binstein and Molly Hilliard, Dean’s List (all McLean).

James Madison University — Sarah Naeher, Leith Rayes; Jacob Abruzzi; Justyn Girdner; Madeline Hof; Nathan Bloomgarden; Cintia Samaha; Christopher Vo; Sara Zhu; Sindi Lopez; Julia Pipan; Isabelle Nadler; Gavin Tomchick; McKayla Bobitski; Saul Fernandez; Malia Sarver; Amanda Craddock; Dylan Tracey; Marie Bisson; Cara McFall; Joseph Lampman; Craig Hagigh; Jack MacPherson; Christopher Ho; Ryan Woody; Annette Schlitt; Mary Klemic; Alexander Baron; Adam Harris; Aubrey Broxson; John Farmakides; Thubwang Amdo; Nathan Huynh; Jayly Morrobel; Mark Hine; Kurt Finkenstaedt; Laura Friloux; Alexa Donaldson; Barbara Maxwell; Nathaniel Moonis; Jacqueline Dua; Harris Sanori; Lorelei Legg; Grant Tomchick; Keziah Korankye and Peter Haensel (all Falls Church).

Lawrence University — Morgan Taylor (Falls Church)

McDaniel College — Sheila Evans, Honors and Nicholas Cummings, Highest Honors (both from Falls Church).

Ohio University — Jessica Bernhardt (Falls Church).

Roger Williams University — Adelia Di Scipio (Falls Church).

Shenandoah University, Dean’s List — Alexandra Simonson; Kelsey Cantwell; Clarisse Ann Calpito and Karina Starling (all Falls Church).

Susquehanna University — Dalia Hamilton and Max Miller (both from Falls Church).

University of Delaware, Dean’s List — Grace Akins, Mackenzie Cogar and Camila Villasboas (all Falls Church).

University of Iowa — Morgan Paynter (Falls Church).

Wheaton College — Alexis Huggins, given Department Honors by the Politics and International Relations Department.

Youngstown State University — Dai Hong (Falls Church).