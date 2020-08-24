Sisters Earn Straight A’s For Spring Semester

Three Falls Church sisters who are recent graduates of George Mason High School all earned straight A’s for the Spring 2020 semester from their respective colleges. (From left to right): Meredith Johnson ‘18 at the University of Richmond (in the Jepson School of Leadership), Molly Johnson ‘15 at George Mason University (in the accelerated Masters program in Special Education), and Melissa Johnson ‘16 at Mount Holyoke College (where she graduated cum laude in May as a Psychology and Education major). (Photo: Courtesy Tom Johnson)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn