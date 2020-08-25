Crime Report: Strangling at Eden Center

Fraud, 1100 blk W Broad St. Between September 2018 and August 2020, a known male subject pretended to be a representative of a business and fraudulently obtained money.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 blk Randolph St. between August 13 and 14, unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle and took items of value.

Tamper With Auto, 1200 blk W Broad St. August 15, 11:45 PM, witnesses reported seeing an unknown male entered a parked vehicle before leaving in a separate vehicle.

Strangulation, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. August 16, 1:27 am, following a call for service, a male, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for strangulation, abduction, possession of cocaine, preventing an individual from dialing 911, assault and battery, drunk in public, and violation of a protection order.