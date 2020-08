(Photo: News-Press)

DEAN EDWARDS (right), a former News-Press employee, will be taking on the principal organizing role for this summer’s new F.C. organization, LGBT Falls Church, founded by the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton (left), a “gay pioneer” who was the co-founder of Gay Liberation Front chapter in the immediate post-Stonewall era. The new organization has applied for non-profit status and will soon be offering an array of community events and initiatives.