State LWV Hails Northam’s Voter Health Proposals

Tuesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made recommendations aimed at supporting the health and safety of voters and poll workers during the pandemic.

“We commend the Governor on his elections proposals and urge the General Assembly to adopt them,” said Deb Wake, president of League of Women Voters of Virginia. “Voters should not need to choose between their health and their right to vote, a cornerstone of our democracy. Secure and flexible access to voting will preserve public health and safety.”

The governor’s plan to permit voters to deposit their absentee ballots in secure drop boxes will preserve voter health.

More than 30 states now permit voters to deposit their ballots in strong, tamper-proof drop boxes.

The League also supports the governor’s proposal for prepaid return postage on absentee ballots, and budget provisions that will enable absentee voters to correct errors on their ballots.

These recommendations will help ensure that all voters can make their voices heard at the polls.