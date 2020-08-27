Del. Simon to Host Creative Perpetuation of Labor Day Tradition

State Del. Marcus Simon, whose 53rd District represents the City of Falls Church, has announced that he’ll perpetuate a longstanding Labor Day tradition instituted by his predecessor, the late Del. Jim Scott.

“There is something to be said for tradition,” Del. Simon wrote this week, “So I’m hosting a socially distant version of my Annual Jim Scott Labor Day BBQ to allow us an opportunity to keep this 30+ year tradition going.”

As a result, on Monday, Sept. 7 from 4 – 6 p.m, Del. Scott’s surviving spouse, Nancy Scott, will join Simon in hosting a drive through BBQ pickup in the Fairfax Democratic Committee parking lot.

“While we won’t be able to hang out in Nancy’s backyard or even do the traditional speeches from the balcony this year, we still wanted to offer an opportunity to say hello in person,” Simon wrote. “There won’t be any congregating during this event.”