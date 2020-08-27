Falls Church Calendar: August 27 – September 2, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

History Hike: The Skirmish at Ball’s Crossroads. On August 27, 1861, Union and Confederate soldiers clashed near the border of Arlington and Falls Church in a brief but deadly encounter. Participants can come to Bluemont Park for the 159th anniversary of the skirmish as the group hikes in the footsteps of the Union advance. Register adults and youth by contacting John McNair at jmcnair@arlingtonva.us. Bring water. Bluemont Park (601 N. Manchester St., Arlington). 10 a.m. – noon.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice. Members of the Falls Church faith communities and neighborhoods will join together in silent witness to commemorate the 57th Anniversary of The March on Washington. Rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sign as well as water. Attendees should also wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 – 10 feet Parking available at Falls Church Presbyterian. For more information, contact nancybp@mac.com. The event takes place along Broad St. by the F.C. Presbyterian. 5 – 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Summer Farewell Campfire. For families The group will learn, tell stories and do other fun things. Attendees should bring their own s’mores supplies. Register adults and youth by contacting Bobbi Farley bfarley@arlingtonva.us. 7 – 8 p.m. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Northern Virginia Bird Club Walk. Interested attendees can join members of the Northern Virginia Bird Club for one or all of these informal walks through Long Branch and Glencarlyn Park in search of resident and migratory birds. Experienced and beginning birders welcomed. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides if they have them. Register by contacting longbranch@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Falls Church). 8:30 – 11 a.m. 703-228-6535.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Falls Church Amateur Writers Group. A group for aspiring writers. Participants can share their ideas with the group and offer constructive criticism on each other’s work virtually. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Red Shoes Band with Little Bamboo Food Truck. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Nora Palka — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 p.m. creative cauldron.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Luna with Dee’s Snack Shack Cajun & Caribbean. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Yasmin Williams — mask and social distancing required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Open Mic with Frank O. — all are welcome to participate. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.