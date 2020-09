(Photo: News-Press)

THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, along with officials from the Arlington County as well as the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, broke ground at the site of where the new dual trails for pedestrians and cyclists will be added to the Washington & Old Dominion Trail. In attendance were F.C. Mayor David Tarter (front row, third from left) and councilman David Snyder (left), who sits on the Northern Virginia Transportation Committee’s executive board.