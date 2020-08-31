Suspect in 2016 Murder Arrested in El Salvador, Extradited to U.S.

Adonay Polanco Cabrera (Courtesy Fairfax County Police)

The final suspect involved in a Thanksgiving Day murder four years ago has been extradited to the U.S. earlier this month after previously being arrested in El Salvador, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said that Adonay Polanco Cabrera, 25, formerly of the Culmore area in Falls Church, arrived in the county on Aug. 18 after efforts from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service helped track him down in El Salvador.

Polanco Cabrera was arrested in July 2018 by authorities in El Salvador, police said. Police report that he is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and has been charged with first degree murder, burglary and grand larceny.

The arrest of Polanco Cabrera serves as the last member of the quartet that police said was responsible for the murder of 69-year-old Leif Erick Ohlsson on Nov. 24, 2016 at an apartment in the 5500 block of Seminary Road.

(Courtesy Fairfax County Police)

The next day, on Nov. 25, police announced that they had arrested three Falls Church men in connection with the crime — Fredy Cisneros Agustin, 24; Gabriel Coca, 31; and Jose Nasario Perez Amaya, 27.

Cisneros Agustin was charged with murder and burglary. He plead guilty to second degree murder in Nov. 2017 and is currently awaiting sentencing, according to police.

Coca and Perez Amaya were both charged with burglary.