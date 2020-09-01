Crime Report: Dead Body Found Off S. Washington St. Still Under Investigation

Destruction of Property/Graffiti, 1000 blk W Broad St. August 17, unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on a commercial dumpster.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 400 blk Cleave Dr. August 17, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from a residential driveway.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pk. August 20, 11:34 PM, a female, 25, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. Between August 11 and August 21, unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from a residential parking lot.

Death Investigation, 500 blk S Washington St. August 22, 2:36 AM, police received a report of an individual lying in the roadway. Police responded and located an adult male who was determined by medical personnel to be deceased. The investigation is on-going.

Destruction of Property/Graffiti, 400 and 600 blk W Broad St. August 23, unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on a bus stop and on a concrete walkway.

Destruction of Property/Graffiti, 400 blk Sherrow Ave. August 23, unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on the sidewalk.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 1000 blk Railroad Ave. Between August 22 and August 23, unknown suspect(s) stole a license plate from a parked vehicle.